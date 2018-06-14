Oregon soccer returns to state for fourth straight year

The Oregon girls soccer team is back in familiar territory. They will compete in the WIAA State Tournament in Milwaukee for the fourth consecutive season when they face New Berlin Eisenhower in the Division 2 semifinals.

"This year is more special to me, especially because I’m a senior," says Kailie Sweeney. "Just making it back for the fourth year is just something not a lot of people can say."

A couple of the seniors have been a part of this entire run for the Panthers. Oregon won the state title in 2015 and finished second the next year.

"These seniors, we’re pretty close. We’ve been on the team for multiple years in a row. So, we really know how to play with each other," says senior Sam Eyers. "It’s really great to go to state four years in a row with them. It means a lot."

This trip will be special for head coach Julie Grutzner because it will be her last. Grutzner will be hanging up the whistle at the end of the season to move out of state. So, she is relishing every step of this journey.

"If we can pull it out, that would be awesome. It’s also going to be hard knowing that this is it. Whether we win or lose on Thursday, it could be the end of 13 years. That could be tough. I probably will cry."

The Panthers are the No. 3 seed in the field. They’ll face second-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park.