Foxconn moves in to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Foxconn’s move to Wisconsin took a big step forward Friday.

The Foxconn sign is already up in downtown Milwaukee.

The tech company officially bought a former Northwestern Mutual building for its North American corporate headquarters.

"For us personally, and for us professionally, being here in Wisconsin, and being here in Madison, being here in Milwaukee, Milwaukee is home," said Alan Yeung.

Foxconn says it will bring 13,000 jobs to Wisconsin, mostly at its plant in Racine County and about 500 at this new headquarters in Milwaukee.