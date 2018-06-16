Montee Ball’s Swing Fore Recovery golf event

Former Badgers running back Montee Ball continues to make a comeback.. Off the field. On Friday he hosted his first ever Swing Fore Recovery golf event help raising money for UW student athletes that need to get treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues.

Former Badgers like Melvin Gordon, Jared Abbrederis and Scott Tolzien turned out to show support.

"You know what I struggled with throughout college, you know I just didn’t feel like I had anywhere to open up to," Said Ball. "You know they do have resources for the student athletes but I just didn’t know of anything so I just wanted to heighten that sense of awareness and let students know there are those resources there for them."

For more information on Montee Ball and the Swing Fore Recovery event, click here.

