Oregon girls soccer falls in WIAA D2 Championship

After a hard fought battle, the Oregon girls soccer team fell in the Division 2 state championship game, 2-0 to Brookfield Central, on Saturday. The Panthers team came into the state tournament without any expectations. They said since they were the 3 seed, they felt like underdogs. While they didn’t pull off the huge upset that would’ve won them a gold ball, they did cap off one of their most special seasons in school history.

With their fans in the stands for one final game of the season, the Panthers and their seven seniors went toe-to-toe with perhaps the best offensive team in the state in Brookfield Central – and only gave up 2 goals.

"Those were some unlucky goals, but I’m just really proud of the team in general," said senior midfielder Emma Krause. "I think we worked really hard, and put everything out there. I’m just really proud of everyone."

"We upset two games in a row and if we upset a third game that would’ve been legendary," said senior midfielder Kailie Sweeny. "Obviously it’s hard knowing they won D-1 state last year. We are just proud of where we came from."

Checking out with the senior class is longtime head coach Julie Grutzner. After 13 seasons she is stepping away from the program perhaps making today her final high school game as well.

"13 years has been great," said Grutzner. "I love these girls like they are my own. I know they are going to get back here, there is so much talent."

Grutzner is leaving the state with her family, and would like to coach at the collegiate level next. As for this Panthers team, right now they have 10 juniors returning next year as seniors.