Father’s Day brings family closer together

MADISON (WKOW) — Father’s Day brought many dads out to Vitense Golfland this Sunday.

For the Davidson family, it was important to spend time together on the special day.

"I am not that great of a golfer, but anything that our father wants to do on his day, we will do," Ari Davidson said.

Josh Davidson is Ari’s brother and wants people to know that just a little message on Father’s Day can go a long way.

"Call them up and wish them a happy Father’s Day. Tell them that you love them. I don’t think we do that enough."

Their father, Joel Davidson, was proud to have his kids playing golf with him and believes it was an important day all around.

"Their lives are busy and even though I am retired, my life is busy. So it is really a good time to connect and show that we love each other," he said.

Like many of the families at Vitense Golfland, spending quality time with their dad was an important thing to do Sunday.