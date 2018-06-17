High temperatures bring large crowds to Goodman Pool

MADISON (WKOW) — Over the past few days, temperatures in Madison have hit over 90 degrees and that heat is drawing large crowds to the city’s only municipal swimming pool.

With the increase in temperatures, staff members at Goodman Pool are taking extra precautions to make sure swimmers are safe.

"We we want to make sure that people are staying hydrated, so make sure that you are drinking water. Also, we want to make sure that people are using sun protection, so hats, swim shirts and any sort of sunscreen. We want to make sure that people are staying safe," Aquatics Supervisor Ann Meinholz said.

There are also scheduled times for people to get out of the pool.

"We do have safety breaks during the day. And we want to make sure that kids are getting out of the water and into a shaded area," Meinholz says.

Temperatures in Madison are supposed to drop a bit over the next few days, but Goodman Pool still expects large crowds.