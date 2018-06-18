Four more players qualify for American Family Championship

Four players qualified today for the 2018 American Family Insurance Championship, completing the 78-player field that will begin tournament play Friday at University Ridge Golf Course.

Gibby Gilbert III and Grant Waite led the way with scores of 66, six under par, at the Legend of Bergamont golf course. Also qualifying were Clay Devers and John Riegger, who both shot 67.

The 54-hole American Family Insurance Championship will begin Friday, June 22, with opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. on the No. 1 tee. First groups will tee off at 8:50 a.m. on holes No. 1 and 10.

