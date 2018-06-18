MADISON (WKOW) — A free summer food program launches Monday in Madison.

Public and nonprofit partners will be providing the free meals to tackle food insecurity for children and families this summer. The program launches with a special kickoff event from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Leopold Park involving city and school officials, plus those who run REAP Food Group and Centro Hispano.

There are dozens of locations in the Madison area, including schools, community centers, and apartments. Click here for a full list of dates and locations.