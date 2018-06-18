New Command Post vehicle debuts in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Dane County officials now have a gathering place to investigate and respond to major events.

County Executive Joe Parisi says the county budget includes $500,000 to purchase the new Dane County command vehicle. It’ll be used in severe weather situations, criminal investigations and power outages.

Parisi says the new technology will be a big improvement.

"So as technology improves over time and vehicles wear out, we look to the latest vehicles. This has all the latest technology," said Parisi "It’s easier to operate, it’s a smaller vehicle, but it still has everything and more than the latest one has. Particularly communications wise, computer wise."

The county didn’t have to go far to purchase the command vehicle. It’s from Lynch Diversified Vehicles, based in Burlington.