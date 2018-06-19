Melinda’s Garden Moment: Learn to add history and fun to your garden

MADISON (WKOW) — Add a bit of history to your garden with heritage plants. Also called heirloom plants, these flowers, edibles, trees, and shrubs maintained their traits over time as they were passed along from one generation to the next.

Impress the younger gardeners with the Marshmallow Plant. A relative of the hollyhock, the French took the plant’s root, added sugar, egg and a binding agent to create a fluffy white candy.

You’ll need to look up to enjoy giant lilies. In 1783, the number one plant catalog called them "the most magnificent and showy native American species."

Add a bit of flavor and fragrance to the shade with the native wintergreen. The glossy green leaves and edible fruit have the smell and flavor of wintergreen. In 1876, The Garden Journal said "Gaultheria procumbens is in absolute perfection and beautiful – first as regards its bell-shaped flowers and afterward its berries."