MONROE (WKOW) — The number of farms in the country continues to drop, but farms owned and operated by women are on the rise, according to the USDA Census of Agriculture.

This week, a workshop aimed at supporting female farmers makes its way to southern Wisconsin.

"In Her Boots," put on by the Midwest Organic And Sustainable Education Service (MOSES) is Thursday, June 21 at Wylymar Farms in Monroe.

"In Her Boots workshops are based on the idea that women learn best from each other in a format where we can ask questions and mentor and inspire one another,” explained Lisa Kivirist, coordinator of the MOSES In Her Boots Project and author of Soil Sisters: A Toolkit for Women Farmers.

Emily Harris, who runs Wylymar Farms, says she began farming at a young age. She says she is looking forward to learning from some experts in the agriculture industry.

"There’ll be a ton of knowledge," said Harris. "As women farmers, small farmers, I feel like it’s important to support each other."

If you are interested in attending "In Her Boots," fill out a registration form HERE.