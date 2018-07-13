Art Fair on the Square artist creates original piece on Wake Up Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Art Fair on the Square is set to kick of this weekend.

To preview the event, Mark Hill, a local artist participating in the fair, spent Friday morning with the Wake Up Wisconsin crew.

Hill is a printmaker. He says has been doing this type of work for about 10 years.

At the end of the show Hill was able to hand out several prints that he designed and stamped during the show.

Air Fair of the Square is Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Madison. It is put on by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Nearly 500 artists will be at the capital square and thousands of spectators are expected.

You can learn more about Art Fair on the Square HERE.