Melinda’s Garden Moment: Adding color to landscape
MADISON (WKOW) — You can use some lesser-used plants to add color to your summer landscape.
Melinda Myers says the fragrant white flowers of native Buttonbush brighten the summer garden and perfume the air.
You can add a splash of sunshine with St. Johnswort. The yellow blooms stand out against blue-green leaves.
You can finish the summer with the seven-son flower. They don’t reveal the fragrant white flowers until later in the summer.
For this and more gardening tips, visit Melinda’s website.