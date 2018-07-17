Melinda’s Garden Moment: Adding color to landscape

MADISON (WKOW) — You can use some lesser-used plants to add color to your summer landscape.

Melinda Myers says the fragrant white flowers of native Buttonbush brighten the summer garden and perfume the air.

You can add a splash of sunshine with St. Johnswort. The yellow blooms stand out against blue-green leaves.

You can finish the summer with the seven-son flower. They don’t reveal the fragrant white flowers until later in the summer.

For this and more gardening tips, visit Melinda’s website.