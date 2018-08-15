‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign begins this week

MADISON (WKOW) — Hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours looking for impaired drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that begins Friday and continues through Labor Day.

During the event, WisDOT will utilize federal funds to support public education and outreach, and step-up law enforcement efforts throughout the state.

Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 161 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries. Also last year, there were over 24,200 traffic convictions in Wisconsin for operating a motor vehicle impaired.

While alcohol-impaired driving remains a concern, many states including Wisconsin have seen an increase in drugged driving – people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including opioids, prescription and over-the-counter medications.

To help combat the problem:

Things citizens can do: