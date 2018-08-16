What’s going around: Hand, foot and mouth disease

(WKOW) — This time of year is prime time for hand, foot and mouth disease to spread.

Usually kids under five are the ones who get it, but recently doctors in our area say they’ve been seeing cases in adults too.

Dr. David Rebedew is a family medicine physician at Monroe Clinic. He says hand, foot and mouth disease is highly contagious.

Symptoms usually start within 24 to 72 hours, according to Rebedew. They can include a bumpy or blistering rash, mouth sores, a sore throat, fever or no appetite.

To prevent it, Rebedew suggests washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom or changing a diaper because the disease spreads through bodily fluids, particularly waste. Additionally Rebedew says clean any frequently touched or dirty surfaces like toys, and don’t share utensils, kiss or hug anyone infected. Besides bodily fluids, hand, foot and mouth disease can be transmitted through the air.

Unfortunately Rebedew says there is no specific treatment for hand, foot and mouth disease, but pain killers, numbing mouthwashes and staying hydrated can help.

If you have or think you have hand, foot and mouth disease, Dr. Rebedew says stay home and get in touch with your healthcare provider.