Bucky on Parade: Crazylegs Bucky revealed

MADISON (WKOW) — A new Bucky is being added to Bucky on Parade in Madison.

The ‘Crazylegs Bucky’ was unveiled at the UW-Madison police department Friday.

The public art project began in May. It features more than 80 Bucky Badger statues painted, glued, and outfitted in different themes around the Madison area.

The artist for the Crazylegs Bucky says he painted the first and last statue for the project.

"Now that it’s done and over all I can do is smile and hope it brings happiness like all the other did," said artist Rick Yanke. "It’s been a summer full of fun for a lot of people"

That statues will be on display until mid-September. Then, 55 of the statues will be given to business sponsors who gave funds to support the creation of the statues. The remaining 30 will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the "Guarding Against Cancer" fund.