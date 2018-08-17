Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — We all like to wake up with a good Cup of Joe, and on Friday, people were able to get it for a good cause.

The 4th annual Cop on a Rooftop was Friday, even though the rain kept them inside. The statewide event raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Police officers in Sun Prairie say after everything they’ve been through following the deadly explosion July 10th, they’re thankful they can give back to a community that’s always been there for them.

"We’ve really come together as a community, going through everything with the explosion," said Sun Prairie Sgt. Ryahn Smith. "We just want to support the community and the community supports us."

Last year, the event raised more than $3,000. Police say they hope to surpass that number this year.