Lance, Amy and Alec preview this weekend’s games for the Badgers and the Packers. No. 5 Wisconsin hosts BYU at 2:30p.m. on WKOW-TV.

The Packers host NFC North rival Minnesota on Sunday at Lambeau Field with a noon kickoff.

Derek Lofland with fantasyfootballmaniax.com joined Sports Extra with this week’s fantasy football advice.