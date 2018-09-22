Rally for Recovery celebrates those overcoming addiction

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MADISON (WKOW) — A rally for recovery took over the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

The rally is Wisconsin’s largest celebration of National Recovery Month, which takes place every September.

Planners say the event celebrates the joy that comes with recovery, honors those lost who’ve been lost to addiction and educates the public about what these conditions really mean. Representatives from the host organization, Wisconsin Voices for Recovery, said it’s important to remember addiction is a medical condition, not a moral failing.

One of the motivational speakers at Saturday’s event was Joseph Green, who is in recovery himself.

“I want people to know about the power to overcome and to change,” he said. “No matter what your story is, whether it be with addiction or the other things human beings deal with in their lifetime, that it’s about creating community.”

This was the rally’s fifth year and it took on the theme “Community Resilience: Recovering Together.”