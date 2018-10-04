What’s going around: Upper respiratory infections

(WKOW) — You might be waking up feeling congested or having a scratchy throat.

Family medicine nurse practitioner Kim Curran, with Unity Point Health – Meriter’s McKee Clinic, says upper respiratory infections are going around.

Curran says symptoms usually include a cough that starts with a sore throat, and you might have a tight chest. She says the best treatment is over the counter medicine.

If a fever develops or the cough lasts seven to ten days, Curran recommends going to see a doctor.