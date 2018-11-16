Sun Prairie elementary school closed due to nearby water main break

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Eastside Elementary School in Sun Prairie had to close Friday after classes already started because of a nearby water main break, according to Sun Prairie Area School District officials.

Stephanie Leonard, the assistant superintendent, said the district received a call at about 9 a.m. from the city of Sun Prairie. They informed leaders that crews were dealing with a water main break and because of that they had to shut down the water source to Eastside Elementary on Elizabeth Lane.

Leonard said families were informed shortly after that they could pick up their children from the school. If parents were unable to take their children for the day the students were bused to Token Springs Elementary School.

At the end of the day, the students who were taken to Token Springs will be bused back to Eastside Elementary where they will return home as usual.