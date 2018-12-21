What’s going around: The flu

(WKOW) — Something that you won’t want for Christmas this year is influenza.

Also known as the flu, Kelsey Hesseling, DNP at Monroe Clinic’s Albany and Blanchardville locations says this is the time of year she starts to see more cases come through the door.

The flu is similar to an upper respiratory infection or a cold, but will have more symptoms. Besides a runny nose, coughing, sneezing and a sore throat you will also likely have a mild fever, headache, muscle ache and fatigue. Symptoms could last weeks rather than days.

Hesseling lists the following as ways to prevent the flu and its symptoms:

Hesseling says it’s time to see your doctor as soon as you’re noticing symptoms worse than the common cold. You could be at risk for other complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, dehydration, ear infections, sinus problems or worsening of chronic health issues like diabetes, asthma or lung disease.