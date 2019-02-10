Sturgeon spearing season begins on Lake Winnebago

WINNECONNE (WKOW) — It’s a big weekend for northeastern Wisconsin.

Sturgeon spearing has started on the Winnebago system.

DNR biologists say the sturgeon population is strong, estimating there are around 45-thousand fish this year.

The Winnebago system has the largest population of lake sturgeon in the world, but some anglers say so far, the fish they’ve caught are small.

“I didn’t even have to think about it. Threw the spear and brought it up and now I might win some money for the smallest fish,” said Dan Mose, who was out fishing on Saturday.

The season runs for 16 days or until fishing limits are reached.

The DNR says 108 fish were hauled in Sunday. The biggest was registered by Michael Bohow at 77 inches and 148 pounds.