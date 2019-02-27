Cap City Cougars return to state

MADISON (WKOW) — The Cap City Cougars came up one win short of a WIAA girls hockey state championship last year. They’ve returned to the state semifinals to pick up where they left off.

“This is our third year in a row we’re going back to state. First year, we got out in the first round. Second year, we made it to the last round… So, this year, we’re hopefully this year we might be able to win the state championship,” says senior goalie Jenna Jager.

The Sun Prairie area co-op enters this year’s tournament as an underdog. The Cougars earned the No. 4 seed. They’ll face top-seeded Appleton Xavier on Friday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“We played them once. They’re a really, really good team, but honestly, we’re so mentally tough, and we’re so good at playing for each other and with each other that we’ll see,” says senior Liz Hansen.

The full schedule of girls hockey games is below. You can watch the state title game on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. on WKOW.

GIRLS SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 1

Game-1: #1 Xavier Co-op (22-4) vs. #4 Sun Prairie Co-op (14-7-3) – 10 a.m.

Game-2: #2 D.C. Everest Co-op (20-6) vs. #3 Hudson (15-9-2) – 12:15 p.m.*

Saturday, March 2

Game-3: Championship Game – 12:10 p.m.