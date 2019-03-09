Cycle for Sight honors Verona woman

MADISON (WKOW) — Indoor cyclers in Madison pedaled it out for a good cause on Saturday.

The 8th annual Cycle for Sight event honored Kenzi Valentyn, a young Verona woman who fought physical challenges, including vision loss, all her life. Two vision-research grants were named in her honor.

Organizers say the Valentyn family has participated in the cycling event for many years.

“The Valentyn family are very special to us and it’s an honor to have this ride with Kenzi’s name associated with it. I’ve known the Valentyns for many years. I’ve met Kenzi. We’ve exchanged letters as well. She was a huge Badgers supporter,” said David Gamm, with McPherson Eye Research Institute.

Kenzi died at age 30 in 2017.

The cycle for sight event has raised more than $200-thousand in the last seven years for vision researchers.