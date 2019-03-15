Madison’s leprechaun stops by Wake Up Wisconsin ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison leprechaun is spreading St. Patty’s Day cheer to hospitals, schools, nursing homes, and businesses.

On Friday, Joe Herr, who is better known as “Sean Patrick” this time of year, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to talk about his non-profit, Logan’s Heart and Smiles.

Herr started the organization shortly after his late son, Logan, who had cerebral palsy, passed away at age four with complications from pneumonia. The organization is dedicated to improving homes and inspiring hope to families with children with special needs across southern Wisconsin.

“I understand the struggles [patients] go through, not only the physical struggles but also the emotional struggles,” said Herr. “We really wanted to give them a support group and something to turn to.”

During St. Patrick’s Day, Herr spends his time visiting local hospitals to put a smile on children’s faces.

“The leprechaun has been a really fun way to bring smiles and cheer to people,” said Herr. “Nobody’s frowned at a leprechaun.”

To learn more about Logan’s Heart and Smiles, click here.