What’s going around: Influenza

MADISON (WKOW) — If you think you’re out of the woods when it comes to the flu, think again.

While flu activity is decreasing, the CDC reports it still remains high thanks to a wave of the H3N2 virus. 30 states, including Wisconsin, are reporting high levels of flu or flu-like cases.

Dr. Rachael Ziska at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin’s Hatchery Hill Clinic said, in the most recent weekly March report there were 338 flu hospitalizations in that week alone.

Symptoms of the flu include a high fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, runny nose, sinus congestion, sore throat and dry cough, plus sometimes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Dr. Ziska said, typically the flu will go away on its own with rest and fluids. Other treatment often comes down to treating the symptoms. You can take acetaminophen or ibuprofen for any aches. Cough suppressants or decongestants will help with cold-like symptoms. Also wash your hands and cover your mouth, so other people don’t get sick.

If you have a compromised immune symptom, symptoms of pneumonia or severe dehydration, Dr. Ziska encouraged immediate medical help.

She added, elevated flu levels will likely stick around for weeks, and it’s not too late for a vaccination.