Wrap Around the Capitol calls attention to sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) — Dozens rallied Saturday at the state Capitol to support healing for survivors of sexual assault.

Governor Tony Evers recently declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

At the 8th annual Wrap Around the Capitol, state Rep. Chris Taylor spoke about the importance of continued awareness.

“Not just today, but every single day this month. But really, it’s wrap the whole year to lift up the stories of women, to come together in solidarity to say we’re not going to end this struggle until people can live in communities free of violence,” she said.

Organizers said the event was particularly important this year because of the #MeToo movement.

