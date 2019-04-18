What’s going around: Viral gastroenteritis

MADISON (WKOW) — Your little one might be complaining of an upset stomach. That’s because viral gastroenteritis is going around.

Rachel Lewandowski, a physician assistant at UnityPoint Health – Meriter’s West Washington Clinic, said she’s been seeing more cases of this in clinic.

The main symptom is diarrhea. People may also experience vomiting, stomach cramps and a fever.

Lewandowski said, the most important way to treat gastroenteritis is by staying hydrated. If your stomach can tolerate bland foods, Lewandowski said stick to the BRAT diet: bananas, rice, applesauce and toast. Occasionally medicines for nausea or diarrhea can help, but talk to your doctor first.

It’s time to seek medical attention if there’s blood in the stool, a high fever, severe vomiting, trouble keeping down fluids, weakness, excessive tiredness, recent international travel or symptoms lasting longer than seven days.