What’s going around: Seasonal allergies

MADISON (WKOW) — While you might be enjoying the springtime weather, if you suffer from seasonal allergies you’ve likely started to feel the negative impacts of spring.

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin‘s Trenell Darby, DNP said spring allergies, or hay fever, are mostly cause by pollens from trees, grass, weeds or mold spores.

Darby said symptoms include the following:

For treatment, Darby recommended the following:

Darby said it’s time to see a health care provider if you have difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or wheezing. Also if you have any chronic health problems, talk to a professional before starting new medication.