March for Babies raises money for research into premature births

MADISON (WKOW) — Hundreds of people walked around Olin Park in Madison on Saturday to help make sure babies are born healthy.

The March of Dimes March for Babies supports the organization that funds programs at research centers across Wisconsin.

Right now, researchers are working to improve outcomes for moms and babies born premature.

“Here in Wisconsin, we have the highest preterm birth for all African American women. So we have a 43% higher chance an African American woman will have a preterm baby compared to any other,” said Wisconsin March of Dimes executive director Ashley Mucek.

Those who walked say it’s an opportunity to honor their families dealing with health issues and connect with others.

“Just to meet different people from the area that are going through the same experiences,” said Bob Poffenberger, who walked for his grandson Emmanuel, who was born weighing just 1 pound 14 ounces in January.

WKOW is a sponsor of March for Babies. Dani Maxwell was emcee.