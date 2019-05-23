What’s going around: Acute diarrhea

(WKOW) — If you’ve been dealing with some uncomfortable digestive issues, you’re not alone. Medical professionals have seen more people complaining about acute diarrhea.

Sara Marshall, a nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Health – Meriter’s Monona Clinic said the primary symptom is loose or watery stools, multiple times a day.

If this sounds like something you’re going through, Marshall said make sure you stay hydrated and wash your hands with soap and water. She recommended avoiding dairy, greasy or fatty foods or alcohol; instead eat bland foods like the BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, toast).

Marshall said if your symptoms get more serious, it’s time to go see a doctor. That includes the following: