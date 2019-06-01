Cows on the Concourse teaches kids about the dairy industry

MADISON (WKOW) — People on the Capitol Square made room for cows and baby calves Saturday afternoon.

It was the annual Cows on the Concourse event, where kids of all ages got to see Wisconsin’s dairy industry up close and personal.

Dozens of hands on activities were planned for kids to learn about the important role dairy plays in the state.

“Dairy has been such a big part of our history and culture in the state, and there are a lot less farmers in our state than there was 40 years ago,” volunteer Sydney Enders said. “This is a chance for people to come meet some farmers, maybe relive some memories of them growing up, but really get to learn where some of their food products come from.”

This is the 40th year for Cows on the Concourse. It also featured cheese stands and live music.