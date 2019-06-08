Madison first responders meet community at Safety Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison first responders gave the community an up-close look at their equipment Saturday on the Capitol Square.

It’s part of the long-running Safety Saturday event.

Officials say it’s important to meet the community and let everyone see what they do.

“It brings everybody together with the farmer’s market along here as well,” Deputy Eric Novotny said. “It’s just a way to get people to meet them as opposed to driving by them in our cars and stuff.”

Throughout the morning there were several demonstrations, including martial arts and the jaws of life.