What’s going around: Swimmer’s ear

(WKOW) — Any of you who’ve been spending a lot of time at the pool, be sure to monitor if you have ear pain. Doctors told 27 News, swimmer’s ear, or otitis externa, is popping up more.

Dr. Joshua Schulist is a family medicine doctor at Monroe Clinic. He said swimmer’s ear is a bacterial infection of the outer ear canal, between the opening of the ear and the ear drum. Wetness can cause bacteria to grow, making it painful, swollen and red.

Dr. Schulist listed the following as symptoms:

There are ways to prevent swimmer’s ear Schulist recommended the following:

Schulist said, see a health care provider if you have increased pain, redness, swelling or itching of the outer ear. Other reasons to get medical attention are as follows: