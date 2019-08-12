Perseid meteor shower tonight, but will you see it?

MADISON (WKOW) — It’s often considered the most popular meteor shower of the year, and it peaks tonight.

But there’s a problem. Two, actually.

First, it’s likely most of the bright meteors will be blocked by the same thing that shrouded the sun all day – clouds. While some breaks in the overcast are possible, it’ll be a struggle to even achieve “partial” clearing.

Second, even if the skies break our way, we’ll go from battling clouds to fighting moonlight. Unfortunately, this year’s celestial show aligns with a close-to-full moon which will wash out most of the Perseids. Only 10-15 meteors per hour are expected tonight, whereas years without moonlight see rates as high as 150-200 per hour.

The absolute best time to view the shower, provided skies clear a little, will be right around 4 am. That’s the sweet spot between moonset (3:59 am) and the first hints of dawn (4:15-4:30 am).

Bottom-line, temper your expectations tonight. Odds are next year’s show will be a better one, as we won’t have to worry about the moon. Our only concern will be the clouds.