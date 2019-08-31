Taste of Madison launches new app

MADISON (WKOW) — Taste of Madison is back this weekend.

The annual festival kicked off Saturday afternoon on the Capitol Square with more than 80 restaurants, three entertainment stages and 26 drink stands.

Taste of Madison raises $60,000 every year for local non-profits.

There’s also some new technology this year to help you find your way through all of the food and fun.

“New this year we have a new Taste of Madison app, so you can download that for free. It gives you all the beverage listings, all the entertainment schedule, all of the restaurant listings, including all of their menus, allergy information, all kinds of fun stuff,” said Sara Klemme, president of Madison Festivals.

If you download the app, you can use it to find the WKOW booth. Stop by, say hi and spin the prize wheel.

Taste of Madison runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.