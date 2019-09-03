WKOW Idol Auditions are tomorrow and you’re not going to want to miss it

WKOW’s Idol Auditions are tomorrow, September 4th at Hotel Red! Rebecca Ribley, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor and host for this year’s competition, joined us in the studio to talk about what contestants can expect. Rebecca was a judge for last year’s Idol Auditions, and said confidence was key for her when judging a contestant.

More information about tomorrow’s auditions:

– Registration opens at 5:00 p.m. at Hotel Red.

– Auditions run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

– Age requirements: Must be 15-28 years old. Born between June 2, 1990 and June 1, 2004. If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.

– Contestants can sing for up to one minute acapella

– Front of line pass lets you be in the front of the line at an in-person audition city (we are giving away 10).

– Silver tickets allow you to bypass a bus city and take you right to a judge’s city. You will get to audition in front of the Idol executive producers, if you make it past them you will go in front of the celebrity judges (we are giving away 1).

Click here to fill out the online registration form.