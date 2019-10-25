Drug Take Back Day locations in Dane County

(WKOW) — A nationwide movement is working to get old prescription medications out homes and disposed of properly.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26 and many locations in southern Wisconsin are participating.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply.

List of locations in Dane County participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day:

If you plan on bringing medication to one of the collection sites, organizers are asking that you follow these guidelines:

Bring- Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications. Simply put your medications in a resealable plastic bag.

Do Not Bring- Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc…), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas).

To find a location near you, click HERE.