Homicide investigation underway in La Crosse shooting

LA CROSSE (WXOW) – La Crosse Police are investigating the shooting death of a person on the north side of La Crosse Saturday night.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Copeland Avenue around 9:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

The location is by Copeland Park.

When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. That person was then taken to a La Crosse hospital but died due to the injury.

The name of the person hasn’t been released by police.

No other details were immediately available.

Additional information is expected later on Sunday.