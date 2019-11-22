What’s going around: Strep throat

MADISON (WKOW) — Sore throats are typical when the weather changes, but sometimes they can be worse than a virus.

Megan Gendel is a family nurse practitioner at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin’s Sauk Trails Clinic in Madison. She told 27 News she’s been seeing more cases of strep throat in her office.

Gendel said a sore throat, fever and swollen glands are common with strep throat. You usually don’t have a cough, but you may be congested. Kids may get a rash or stomach ache from strep throat.

To treat strep throat Gendel recommended the following:

Gendel said to go back to your provider if you’re not feeling better after two or three days of the antibiotic, if you’re having trouble swallowing or talking or if you’re having a hard time breathing.