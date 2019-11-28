Sun Prairie fire chief calls for older residential buildings to be retrofitted with smoke detectors, sprinklers

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Following an apartment building fire Thanksgiving morning that displaced several families, Sun Prairie’s fire chief is calling for all older residential buildings in the city to be retrofitted with smoke alarms and sprinkler systems.

There were no working sprinklers or smoke detectors sounding when firefighters arrived at the building in the 1200 block of Severson Drive about 4 a.m. Investigators say a candle sparked the fire, according to a news release.

Two residents who were trapped in their apartment on the second floor. One resident had to be taken down by a ladder, according to Chief Chris Garrison.

Garrison says at least two apartments are uninhabitable. Red Cross is working with residents that may be displaced.

“As a fire chief, I would like to see all residential buildings in the city be fully alarmed, and have working sprinkler systems also,” Garrison wrote in a statement released Thursday. “This would come at a huge cost to many building owners.”

Garrison said that current fire protection requirements for multifamily dwellings are more restrictive than the statutory provision.

However the owner of an older building is not required to update systems when the code changes.

One person died in a Sun Prairie fire in May, 2019, igniting a debate about sprinkler requirements.

The building involved in today’s fire complies with all fire codes for a building built in 1970s, Garrison said.

The owner has passed all recent fire inspections.

The building does have smoke detection where required by code, but the detectors were not activated. The building does have a manual pull-station that works, but an individual would have to pull it to activate the alarm to notify residents, Garrison said. This does not comply with today’s systems but is also not required to be retrofitted to today’s standards.

“We as an organization will continue to try to implement the best safety precautions for our residents. The fact is, fire detection and sprinkler systems save lives, and this is our job to continue to try and make these systems mandatory moving forward for the safety of our residents,” Garrison said.