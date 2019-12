PITTSBURGH, PA (WKOW) -- The Badgers women's volleyball team knocked off No. 1-seeded Baylor 3-1 in the NCAA national semifinals. The Badgers beat the Bears 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19. Wisconsin is now 3-0 in national semifinal matches.

Dana Rettke led the Badgers with 19 kills. Molly Haggerty added 15 kills. Wisconsin improves to 27-6 on the season.

The Badgers will face Stanford on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the title game.