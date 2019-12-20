What’s going around: Diarrhea in children

MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctors said they've been seeing more kids dealing with diarrhea recently.

Dr. David Kwon is a family physician at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's Capitol Urgent Care. He said kids can get diarrhea from the following:

Using antibiotics

Eating or drinking something infectious

Exposure to viruses

Dr. Kwon said besides loose, watery stool, kids may also experience stomach cramping.

To treat diarrhea in kids, Dr. Kwon stressed the importance of staying hydrated with either water or an electrolyte replacement drink.

In order to prevent diarrhea, Dr. Kwon said make sure your kids are getting enough probiotics.

Dr. Kwon recommended medical treatment for diarrhea alongside any of the following: