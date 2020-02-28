Go Red for Women luncheon raises awareness about heart disease

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds gathered in Madison Friday to end heart disease and stroke in women.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Luncheon was held at Monona Terrace.

Fifteen years ago, Go Red For Women was born as a campaign to raise awareness among women about their health threat and heart disease. The campaign eventually grew into a movement

Go Red For Women provides a platform for women and their families to lead healthier lives, and drive collective action for community transformation. The foundation provides women with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health and builds communities that support and provide access to healthy choices.

Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds.

The Go Red for Women luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in local communities. The event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of Go Red for Women.