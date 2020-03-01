Bowlin’ for Colons supports cancer research at UW

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people across southern Wisconsin laced up their bowling shoes on Sunday to help support cancer research.

Bowlin' for Colons raises money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

A group of bowlers were out at Schwoegler's in Madison. It's one of half a dozen locations for the event.

The money raised goes to gastrointestinal cancer research. The donations also support families who battle it.

"Cancer affects everyone's life, not only the people who get cancer, but the families who are supporting these people. So, the more that we can be involved in the community in funding cancer research so we can cure it in the future, the better off everyone will be," said Austin Streeper, a member of UW Carbone Cancer Center's Emerging Leadership Board.

More than 1,000 are bowling for colons this year.

The event has raised more than $1 million for cancer research over the years.