Digital spring cleaning tips

As you’re tidying up your home or sprucing up your office this spring, it's important to take a few minutes to help keep your digital personal information more secure. Tiffany Schultz with the BBB joined us to share her top tips on digital spring cleaning.

Lock down your login. Passwords should be lengthy, unique and safely stored. Strong passwords should contain a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols. Don’t use common passwords such as password, 123456, last name plus year of birth or anything else that could be guessed by an unauthorized user.

Consider using a password manager. There are free apps and online platforms available, but be sure you do your research and read the terms of service before using them. If you'd rather write your passwords down, many retailers now sell cute password books. Avoid writing passwords down on post-it notes and sticking right to your computer or desk.

Set up 2 step verification on available platforms. This is available on many popular email services, social networks and financial institution websites, free of charge, but you must opt in and turn it on.

Secure your WiFi router. Make sure your router is locked and has a strong password. Update your router software, as well.

Update your system and software. Having the latest updates, security software, web browser and operating system is one of the easiest ways to keep devices secure and protect data.

Clean up your mobile life. Delete unused apps and keep others current, including the operating system on your mobile device. An added benefit of deleting unused apps is more storage space and longer battery life.

Secure your phone. Use a passcode or finger swipe to unlock your phone.

Back it up. Protect your personal and workplace data by making electronic copies of your most important files. Think family photos, health records, employee contacts, etc. Make this a habit and do it regularly throughout the year.

Clear out stockpiles. Wipe and destroy unneeded hard drives. Even if they’re stored in a locked storage area, information still exists and could be stolen. This includes computers, mobile phones, external hard drives, USB drives, and even copiers, printers and fax machines.

