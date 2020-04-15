Severe Weather Awareness Week: Hail and Severe Storms
MADISON (WKOW) - This week is "Severe Weather Awareness Week" across the state. It's a chance to raise awareness on the hazards of severe weather and how to stay safe.
Wednesday's topic is all about hail and how to stay safe when a severe storm strikes.
Hail forms when raindrops are carried upward into the skies by thunderstorm updrafts into cold areas of the atmosphere, causing them to freeze.
The stones then form once colliding with liquid water drops. Which, then freeze onto the stone's surface. Hail will fall once the thunderstorm's updraft can't support it any longer due to the weight of the stone. This normally happens once the stones become "large enough" or the updraft begins to deteriorate.
Hail can come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and clarity. If water freezes as soon as it collides with hailstones, cloudy ice will form. Although, if water freezes slowly, the air bubbles can escape and the new ice will be clear.
Severe weather happens every year in Wisconsin and is something that should be taken seriously.
Below is a list of common severe weather seen in Wisconsin. It also includes some information surrounding the event, what makes it severe and what you should know.
DAMAGING WINDS
- Often called "straight-line" winds to differ the damage they cause from tornado damage
- Winds over 58 mph
- Most frequent severe weather
- People in mobile homes are most at risk for injury and death
LARGE HAIL
- Severe is classified quarter sized or larger (1")
- It can damage aircraft, homes and cars, and can be deadly
- Large hail poses potential serious threats to anyone out in the open
TORNADOES
- 95% of tornadoes in WI are EF0, EF1, or EF2
- 75% of deaths caused by tornadoes in the US occur from EF3, EF4, EF5
- Tornadoes can happen anytime of day, but most often occur between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- When a watch is issued stay tuned and prepare for severe weather
- When a warning is issued act NOW to find a safe place to shelter
FLASH FLOODING
- Floods kill more people each year in the US than tornadoes, lightning, or hurricanes
- Densely populated areas are most at risk for flash floods
- Construction of buildings, highways, parking lots increases runoff and flash flood potential
- NEVER drive through flooded water
- Just 2 feet of moving water can displace a car