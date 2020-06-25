President Trump visits Wisconsin Thursday

(WKOW) -- President Donald Trump is returning to the Badger State on Thursday.

The President will start his visit at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, where he'll tour the shipyard and give a speech. He plans to tout his economic record and announce 1,000 new jobs in the Wisconsin.

After narrowly winning Wisconsin in 2016, his campaign said they are not taking the state for granted.

" This is a state we do not take lightly and we will fight for every single vote in the Badger State," said Erin Perrine, Director of Communications for the Trump campaign. "We know it's an important state."

President Trump will also appear in a televised town hall in Green Bay hosted by the Fox News Network.