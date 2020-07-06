Suspect charged with homicide in connection to deadly shooting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint filed on Monday in Dane County Circuit Court shows that Jalyn L. Cain Roberson was charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to a deadly shooting outside the Red Roof Inn on Hayes Road last week.

Dane County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Dembo Jammeh, 18. He was shot and killed on June 30.

The criminal complaint says that surveillance video from prior to the shooting shows the suspect and the victim walking on the sidewalk near the hotel. After a brief struggle, the complaint states that the victim fell to the ground and then was able to make his way to the front of the hotel before he fell and was discovered by an officer.

The complaint states surveillance video from a nearby gas station on E. Washington Ave. showed that Cain Roberson and the victim, Dembo Jammeh having an argument.

A detective investigating the case says when police showed Cain Roberson footage from the gas station, he confirmed he was in the video.